The latest show on an OTT platform that has become the talk of the town is Amazon Prime's original nine-part series Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and Abhihshek Banerjee among others.The Quint spoke to Neeraj Kabi, who plays an influential journalist Sanjeev Mehra. He escapes an assassination attempt in Paatal Lok, said it is said that the incident bears resemblance to the recent attack on Arnab Goswami. Neeraj, who has also been a part of Sacred Games, says it's unfair to compare Paatal Lok to Sacred Games. He also opens up on the kind of preparation he went through to essay the role of a news anchor.'Paatal Lok's Gritty Narrative Misses by a Whisker"I read up on journalism, about great journalists, their philosophies and why were they have been counted among the greats. Then I went to one of the news channels and visited the studios. I wanted to see what happens to news as it enters, what does it go through and finally how does it arrive in my television screen", Kabi explains.He also spoke about wanting to explore the genre of comedy and how he would love to be cast alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor also spoke about why he has refused big films that has come his way and the two commercial movies that he wished he was a part of."3 Idiots is a film I wish I was a part of. I have loved all of Rajkumar Hirani's works. Zoya Akhtar is another great filmmaker. In 3 Idiots I would have loved to essay Aamir Khan's role. When I saw him I thought this is a role I would have loved to do, and in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara I think I would have loved to play Hrithik Roshan's role. I find his character intriguing.Produced by actor Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok dropped on Amazon Prime on 15 May.Best Crime Thriller: Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal Laud Paatal Lok