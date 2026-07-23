Is There a Doctor on the Plane? How Ashish Sinha Responds to Mid-Air Emergencies

In this episode of VIGILANT, The Quint's editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl is in conversation with Dr. Ashish Sinha, a clinician, researcher, and lecturer who has authored over 150 publications and has given more than 700 continuing medical education lectures in over 60 countries around the world. Sinha is a professor, chairman and residency program director at New York Medical College.
From getting a letter from the President of India to secure his US visa to saving a passenger's life during one of his many mid-flight emergency responses, listen to Sinha talk about his journey, and the lessons he learned along the way.
In this candid conversation, Sinha reflects on his early struggles with graduate school in America, the culture shocks he faced, and shares why he feels the Indian diaspora’s success is currently facing a backlash.
The podcast is a part of VIGIL, an offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.
Watch the full conversation between Sinha and Bahl, and follow VIGIL by The Quint on social media for the latest articles, interviews and podcasts from VIGIL.
Here's where to follow VIGIL on Instagram, LinkedIn, X.
Have an idea for a guest we should speak to on the podcast, or a topic we should discuss? Write to us at vigil@thequint.com and let us know!