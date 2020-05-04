While we are all working from home. The Quint has been doing ‘Lockdown LIVE’ with celebrities to find out what they have been up to. The latest chat was with Kanika Dhillon.Kanika Dhillon is a celebrated author and script writer in Bollywood. She has written films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, web series called Guilty and her next film is Haseen Dilruba starring Taapsee Pannu. The Quint spoke to the author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon who told us all about her journey as a writer.Kanika is a student of London School of Economics and has never attended any film school. But since she was a young girl she knew that she wanted to write films. So as soon as she finished her studies she started interning at Red Chillies Entertainment. Kanika says, “First four months of my internship I was only taking print outs and making coffee.”Kanika’s first book was released by none other than Shah Rukh Khan but Kanika tells us all about her first encounter with Shah Rukh while she was an intern.We also spoke about how Kanika is keeping herself busy during the lockdown and she says that she trying her hands at cooking but surely not ‘cooking up stories’.(We also spoke about scriptwriting skills, working with Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut and what Kanika thinks is lacking in Indian content but because of technical issues we could not put it out.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)