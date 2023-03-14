On International Day of Maths, Meet The World's Fastest Human Calculator

Did you know that the "World's Fastest Human Calculator", a title that you're probably hearing for the first time, is an Indian man?

Born in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru in 1999, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash "is to math what Usain Bolt is to running," at least according to the BBC.

So, why are we talking about a multiple-record holding (50 Limca records to be specific) 20-something-year-old? 14 March is celebrated as Maths Day, Pi Day, or more formally, The International Day of Mathematics.

The Quint sat down with the man who has won golds in the 2020 Mental Calculation World Championship at the MindSports Olympiad, and who, at just 23, is the founder of 'Bhanzu' a math education startup.

Bhanu is also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, and his unique skillset will boggle your mind.

With the ability to add, subtract, multiply, divide, square, cube, square root, cube root, and MUCH more, Bhanu's math ability can only truly be fathomed with a demonstration.

Check out the video for the full story.