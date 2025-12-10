AI Roles, Remote Jobs Beyond Big Cities: The Next Chapter in India’s Job Market

We, the "laptop class", are facing our biggest-ever crisis. Now, what do I mean by the "laptop class"?

People like you and me, whose work is mostly done on laptops. White-collar professionals who don’t produce anything directly. We plan, organise, supervise, market, and sell. We do that routine mental labour that, until very recently, used to be essential for running businesses.

Now, that work is getting automated at an alarming pace.

For decades, we have been the backbone of the middle class, the bulwark of the economy, driving much of India’s consumer revolution. Today, our size is shrinking as white-collar job opportunities have stopped growing. And even where there are openings, the pay has become dismally low.