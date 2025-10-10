Ashok Lavasa on 'Vote Chori': ‘ECI Responses Sound Like They’re from Govt’

Regarding a recent press conference by the Chief Election Commissioner, Lavasa stated that if the purpose was to clear doubts, "it certainly didn't serve its purpose because it has led to more questions". He argued that public authorities must focus on the content of complaints rather than questioning the motives of those raising issues.

Questioning the secrecy around CCTV footage, Lavasa asks, “What is the problem? More than bad timing, it was bad optics.”

And on the nationwide S.I.R, he is categorical: “For SIR, is asking for citizenship the EC’s mandate? No.”

“The Election Commission,” he says, “is the only body whose working does not depend on the government.”