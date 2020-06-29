Video Editor: Purnendu PritamBorder tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control have been simmering since twenty Indian Army personnel were killed at Galwan Valley. While border talks focusing on de-escalation and dis-engagement are on, the dispute has created a tense atmosphere leaving many Ladakhi locals worried.One of them, a farmer named Yangdoo Sonam, sent a video message where he is making an appeal to the government of India to ‘not let Ladakh slip from its hands’.The Indian government, Modi ji are saying that the Chinese are not infiltrating Ladakh. They are infiltrating, sir.Yangdoo Sonam, Ladakhi farmer We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.