‘Mom, Army Men Never Fall’: Galwan Martyr Gurbinder Singh’s Words

According to his brother, he was always keen to join the army. He spoke about nationalism and loyalty to his country all day.

His niece shares how he motivated her to study so that she can become an officer in the army. “I used to tell him that I don’t want to join the army but I want to become an NRI. I have regrets... if I had agreed with him at that point in time, it would’ve made him happy. At this point of time, my outlook has changed towards joining the armed forces.”

She also states how he made his job look effortless and never complained. “He never told us about the difficulties he faced in the army. He always praised his job and spoke about how respectable the profession is. He wanted to encourage us to join the forces, so never spoke about the hardships he faced himself.”