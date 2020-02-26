In Bhagirathi Vihar, Muslim Houses Targeted & Over 50 Cars Burnt

“These are our neighbours whose houses have been burnt and they are Muslim. They have fled the locality. All Muslim families here were targeted. No Hindus were affected,” says Saurabh, a resident of Bhagirati Vihar in North East Delhi’s Gokulpuri, recounting the entry of violent a mob that torched houses in the locality on the night of 25 February 2020.

Apart from shops and houses being burnt down, more than fifty cars were gutted in the locality as part of the ongoing violence in north-east Delhi. The Quint visited the affected area and spoke to neighbours who helped Muslim families flee the violence.