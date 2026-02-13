'Immense Anti-Indian Hate, Visa Concerns in US': Sree Sreenivasan on VIGILANT

Speaking about young conservatives in the Indian diaspora, Sreenivasan says, "There are certainly some Indian Americans who are conservative, young people born here, including Vivek Ramaswamy."

Sreenivasan continues, "If you haven't heard about this, Nalin Haley, who is Nikki Haley's son, he will out-MAGA anybody. He's probably in his early 20s, and he's on social media slamming India, slamming Indians."

Nikki Haley, born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, was born to Ajit Singh and Raj Kaur Randhawa, Indian immigrants to the United States.

"There's another girl named Priya Patel who's half-Indian, father is a Patel," says Sreenivasan. "[She's] right-wing as anything, attacking India, attacking Indian Americans, saying we don't want any immigration."

"So there are these cohorts of super conservatives, but there are also, I think, much more liberal, progressive second generation, third generation, we're also hitting now the fourth generation of Indian Americans," he says.