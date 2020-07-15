‘Was Sidelined For Mary Kom,’ Says Sarita Devi in New Documentary

Sarita Devi, the boxer from Manipur recalls what happened during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. At the medals ceremony she refused to accept the bronze medal, Sarita was convinced that she had a shot at a gold medal, and it was unfairly taken away from her. Subsequently, AIBA suspended Sarita for her defiance and behaviour.

A new documentary ‘I Rise’ captures this very incident that now defines Sarita Devi –perhaps India’s most famous boxer after Mary Kom. In the film she also delves into her rivalry with Mary.

She claims that in spite of beating Mary Kom in the trials and retrials, she was always sidelined.