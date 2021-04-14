Jugaad 101: How Delhiites Are Flouting Drinking-Age Rule
The legal drinking age in Delhi may be 21, but have Delhites been following it?
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Camera: Athar Rather
The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government may have reduced the legal drinking age from 25 to 21, but what are the different tricks that Delhiites have adopted to override this rule?
From editing the date of birth on Aadhaar cards to simply being served alcohol in wrapped cups, watch Delhiites reveal how they source alcohol despite not being old enough legally to buy drinks.
Amit, who’s a student, says that although he doesn’t drink, he has seen “children as young as five years take to alcohol”. According to the 20-year-old, although the drinking age was previously 25, those well below it can have access to alcohol as there’s hardly any implementation of the policy.
Another student, who didn’t wish to be named, said that his “friends would make a fake Aadhaar card” by first scanning it and then editing the date of birth on it. When asked if those at the gates do not check ID cards for authenticity, the student said that “only the face should be there on it”.
Kashish, who works as a Programme Manager, said that she had once been served alcohol in a glass wrapped with tissue paper. Pointing out a gender bias in implementing this rule, she remarks, “If you are going out with a guy, they would never ask you what your age is or ask for proof of age. But if I am going out with my friends, who are girls, they would ask our ‘actual age’, and would ask for our ID proofs.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.