A Girl’s Honest Response to Matrimonial Ads Feat. Shweta Tripathi

“Wanted an extremely beautiful and excessively pretty, cultured and well-mannered, vegetarian, homely, virgin, convent-educated girl. Photographs are a must”.

“I want a girl who doesn’t drink. If she wants she can wear jeans at home but while stepping out, she should respect our caste”.

“We are from a well-to-do family, having cattle and farming equipments. We are looking for a girl, suitable girl. She has lot of fertile land, should be private, should give calf once a year”.

(Disclaimer: Ignore the grammatical errors above, we’re only quoting some legit Indian matrimonial ads.)



Yes, believe it or not, these are REAL classified ads that we spotted in some of India’s leading newspapers and matchmaking websites. If this didn’t entertain you enough, the video definitely will.





Camera: Sanjoy Deb

Camera assistant: Gautam Sharma

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Script and Direction: Divya Talwar