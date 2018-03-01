You Just Cannot ‘Maano Bura’ in the Holi Capital of India

The legend of Radha and Krishna is the core of Holi celebrations in the Braj province. The highlight being the ‘Lathmaar Holi’ where women beat up the menfolk, who try to protect themselves with cushioned shields.

It is said that almost 5,000 years ago when Lord Krishna teased Radha, she got so upset that she hit him with a heavy stick or ‘Lath’.

‘Lathmaar’ holi is celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon about a week before the actual Holi festival. On the first day, men from Nandgaon are beaten by the women from Barsana, and on the second day, the women of Nandgaon return the favour by beating up the men of Barsana. But on both days, what precedes the beating is a ritual of minor teasing of women by the men.