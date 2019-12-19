‘Targeted Due to My Hijab’: Protesters Allege Hate Crimes by ABVP

A day after clashes between Delhi Police and students shook Jamia Millia Islamia, protests reached University of Delhi on Monday, 16 December.

Agitation at DU’s North Campus began at Faculty of Social Science, with several students reportedly taking a decision to boycott examinations and to hold a protest in solidarity with their fraternity at Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University. However, unrest erupted quite soon as students alleged that members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stirred trouble.

The Quint spoke with two women who allege that women members of ABVP targeted them as they were clad in hijabs.