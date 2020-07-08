Here's Why Gouri Tonnk Has Quit The Popular TV Show ‘Shakti'
Actor Gouri Tonks is in Panipat with family as shoots resume in Mumbai.
The coronavirus lockdown has resulted in a number of problems for a lot of people and the entertainment industry is no different. Not just the daily wage workers, even actors have been struggling. While producers have already resumed shoots following the necessary protocols and actors are looking forward to start working, Gouri Tonnk decided to stay put.
Despite all the guidelines being followed on the sets of TV serials, things are far from ‘normal’. The popular Colors TV show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki saw a new face as Jaswir Kaur replaced Gouri Tonnk.
Gouri decided to exit the show even after the producers ensured that all safety measures are being followed. The actor, who played the male lead's mother in the show, spoke to The Quint about what made her take such a decision.
“Unfortunately I had to quit the show because of COVID-19. This decision was extremely hard for me", Gouri said.
The actor, who is currently staying with her family in Sonipat, took this decision for her near and dear ones.
“It started with shoots resuming, but I am here in Sonipat. There were talks that the show might shift somewhere out of Mumbai, which meant I had to stay away from my kids. Added to that we didn’t know for how long we had to stay in the new place as things looked quite uncertain. My younger daughter is three years old, how will I make her understand? The thought of staying away from my children during such a difficult time prompted me to exit from the show", she added.
She said that she does feel the financial stress, but her family is above everything else.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.