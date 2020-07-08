Here's Why Gouri Tonnk Has Quit The Popular TV Show ‘Shakti'

Gouri decided to exit the show even after the producers ensured that all safety measures are being followed. The actor, who played the male lead's mother in the show, spoke to The Quint about what made her take such a decision.

“Unfortunately I had to quit the show because of COVID-19. This decision was extremely hard for me", Gouri said.

The actor, who is currently staying with her family in Sonipat, took this decision for her near and dear ones.

“It started with shoots resuming, but I am here in Sonipat. There were talks that the show might shift somewhere out of Mumbai, which meant I had to stay away from my kids. Added to that we didn’t know for how long we had to stay in the new place as things looked quite uncertain. My younger daughter is three years old, how will I make her understand? The thought of staying away from my children during such a difficult time prompted me to exit from the show", she added.

She said that she does feel the financial stress, but her family is above everything else.