Here’s What Kids Today Remember of Their Beloved Chacha Nehru
Remembering Chacha Nehru on his birth anniversary.
(This story was first published on 14 November 2015 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Children’s Day.)
Chacha Nehru loved kids and what’s better than a bunch of them telling you a bit more about their favourite statesman and freedom fighter, on Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary. This video sums up Children’s Day celebrations.
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!