Kamal Haasan has been making headlines even during lockdown. Recently he penned and directed a song on the pandemic called ‘Arivum Anbum’.The song features Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Bombay Jayashree, Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Bigg Boss fame Mugen Rao, Sid Sriram, Lydian Nadhaswaram and actor Siddharth. The musical score is by Ghibran. Edited by Mahesh Narayanan, the track was released online via Zoom call by Haasan, Ghibran and the music label Think Music.The Quint spoke to the actor and politician Kamal Haasan who told us how he and music composer Ghibran got together to make Arivum Anbum and also about the footage he used in his video from The Quint’s story of migrant workers and how it affected him deeply. He also tells us other than writing, what else he has been up to during the lockdown.The actor, politician appreciates how Kerala and Odisha have been fighting COVID-19.I think at this time we should not talk about ideologies. They (Kerala) have simply done well. So has Odisha. We can learn. There is so much kindness in what they are trying to do. It doesn’t matter what language they speak or what ideology they have. They have done exemplary work.Kamal Haasan, Actor & Politician