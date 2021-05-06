Got My First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, So Should You

Over the last two weeks, at least two of my COVID-19 positive friends – both 30 years old – had to get hospitalised after being diagnosed with a ‘severe’ form of viral pneumonia. Their oxygen level was dipping, and with it, my hopes that those in my age group, without any significant co-morbidities, would get away with a mild bout of COVID-19.

As the second wave consumed many in their 20s and 30s – several, due to lack of oxygen or a hospital bed – the need for a vaccine became even more dire. Although the government had opened up vaccination for all between 18-44 years, there was little clarity on whether the process would begin on 1 May, as scheduled.