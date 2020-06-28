Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has been giving back to back hits. From Mulk, Article 15 to Thappad, each film has made quite an impact on the viewers. He is also a kind of person who never shies away from speaking his mind on social media. He also faces the consequences and that is, he gets trolled every now and then but that's not going to stop him.The Quint spoke to the filmmaker who said that he never thinks before he puts out something on Twitter and trolls don’t bother him.“I'm too thick-skinned. I'm from Benaras and Aligarh. So, you know, in an ideal world, I would make people leave social media. Not the other way. No, I mean, yeah, sometimes you get offended and disturbed and then you say 'what the hell' and you move on.”The director also spoke about the selective stand celebrities especially, from the film industry take on social media.“It's important to understand the situation of a celebrity, especially a movie celebrity. A movie celebrity is a person especially actors, their fans are nuts. They can be nuts. You know, I'm sure you read stories of them, writing their names on their hands in blood and what not. And the actors are aware of the kind of frenzy and chaos they can cause. So they're very, very cautious about it a lot of times,” says Sinha“Having said that there are some celebrities and people who are vocal about a lot of international issues, and then they don't speak up on something which is very relevant to our lives. That's heartbreaking a lot of times. I don't agree with it. But then speaking or not speaking is someone else's personal choice. And I don't say this out of diplomacy, I say this due to disappointment, that it's their choice” add the filmmakerWorld Television Premiere of Thappad on Zee Cinema on 28th June at 9 pm We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.