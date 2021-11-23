‘Hawkers Selling Non-Veg Are Worried': Gujarat Street Vendors

Video Inputs: Sahal Qureshi

On 15 November, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad became the fourth city to ban the sale of non-vegetarian food stalls from its main roads.

In an order, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that it will remove any food stall selling non-vegetarian food items from the city, which are in close proximity to city roads, schools, and religious places. The decision was taken citing Gujarat’s ‘traditions’, ‘identity’, and illegal encroachment.