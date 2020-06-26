The TV show Hamari Bahu Silk premiered on Zee TV on 3 June 2019 and was taken down on November 2019. It’s been more than a year since the show went on air but the actors and the crew members haven't been paid yet. The cast, technicians, make-up and hair artistes have been struggling to make ends meet since then.The Quint got in touch with a few members from the cast and crew of the show, who told us the challenges they are facing as they haven’t been paid their dues and the lack of work due to the lockdown.‘Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi’ Actor on Resuming Shoot With PrecautionsVaishali Vithlani, an actor who has been part of a number of popular shows on television, was also working on Hamari Bahu Silk. She says that with every passing day it is becoming more and more difficult for her to pay her sons’ college and school fees. Her husband, who is also an actor, hasn’t had any income for the past few months. To make things worse they have to pay a home loan.Sohum Kumar, a make-up artiste, has been taking loans to survive during this lockdown. He hasn’t paid rent for six months now. The producers of the show owe him 1 lakh 40,000 rupees. He says the producers have stopped taking their calls. They have complained to CINTAA and other film bodies but no one has done anything.Ajam Ali Sheikh has worked for more the 15 hours a day as the dress dada for six months on the sets of Hamari Bahu Silk. The producers owe him 1 lakh 50,000 rupees. He is the sole bread-earner and has to support a family of eight. He says he has even filed a police complaint but they still haven’t got the money they earned through hard work.A single mother of four, Ruksana Mallik worked as a hairstylist on the sets. She said she has had days during the lockdown when she couldn’t feed her children. She is desperately waiting for someone to help so that producers pay her for her services.Kanchan Solaki, another hairstylist, is also a single mother who has to look after her mother and son. She has been struggling to buy medicines for her mother and has approached a number of people for financial help so that she can feed her family.The Quint tried reaching out to one of the producers, Jyoti Gupta, and a response is awaited.Mumbai TV Actors & Crew to Get Rs 2L Mediclaim for COVID Treatment We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.