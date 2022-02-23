Collapsed in Gurugram: When Returning to 'Dream Home' Becomes a Nightmare

Echoing Agarwal, Mishra said that while the developer had taken full payment from the buyers, it had actually left them to die in these apartments by constructing poor-quality apartments.

"Most of us are demanding that our flats be bought back. Whatever we have paid for the flat should be given to us and we will leave this place. We are staying here because we have to fight for our rights," she said.

While DTCP has said that Chintels would bear the cost of rehabilitation of affected families, residents of Chintels Paradiso have called for a CBI probe into the incident, along with the arrest of all those involved.

(Chintels has not responded to an e-mail sent by this reporter to its Chairman and Managing Director. Gurugram District Town Planner, RS Bhatt, hasn't responded to multiple calls and messages as well. This story will be updated if a response is from either parties.)