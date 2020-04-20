Gul Panag, Sumukhi Suresh & Pooja Dhingra Salute COVID-19 Heroes
As the coronavirus outbreak takes control of our daily lives, it’s time to step back and express our gratitude to the real heroes and warriors out there at the frontlines who are battling the pandemic at various levels. Not just the doctors, nurses and the medical staff are putting their lives at risk but also the police officials, sweepers, cleaners, vendors, delivery persons are out there doing their bit to make our lives easier during the lockdown period.
Here are actor Gul Panag, comedian Sumukhi Suresh and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra giving their ‘salaam’ to the coronavirus heroes.
This is a new kind of war with a new enemy and new soldiers. And all those warriors who are out there are our soldiers. There was a time when war was fought by soldiers, they still are fought by soldiers. I do expect the armed forces will step in as and when the government decides to take in their support, when things go out of hand. Hope they don’t but if they do. So that kind of soldier is one kind but the other soldiers are the doctors, the nurses, the health care workers, the sanitation workers who continue to make sure that things remain clean otherwise they would be potential for other kind of epidemic to pester and spread as a lack of sanitation. So all those people are doing their bit. I think they are our true warriors.Gul Panag, actor & entrepreneur
What warriors! It gives you a perspective what a waste you are. I mean I am doing comedy. Places like these you see healthcare officials like doctors and nurses can do something that we can never do. They study for ten years for this. There is a reason why they are so qualified. I think this is the most selfless thing that anybody can do. I am almost wondering if I would have been able to do it. I don’t know if I have the will power to do it. I am willing to give them whatever they want. I can make separate videos or shows just for them.Sumukhi Suresh, stand up comedian
You know, I feel so safe and privileged right now and I think it’s thanks to them. Staying home is you helping them, so I think that’s one thing that everyone should do. I also want to take a minute to thank them because this is really the war of our lifetime and they are in the frontlines fighting it. So a lot of gratitude and just thankful for them being so brave.Pooja Dhingra, chef & entrepreneur
