Lockdown LIVE: “COVID-19 Testing Was Inadequate,”Says Gul Panag

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus, which means all of us will be isolating at home for some days to come.

Gul Panag spoke to The Quint about having to see her husband, who is a pilot, work when we all sit home. She says, “This is a new war with different kind of soldiers and different kind of enemies. And you just got to do your bit in it.” But she maintained some strict protocols to keep her family safe. “There is very little one can do in these circumstances. I don’t have the luxury of living in a massive bungalow where I could put him in one room. The only thing we did was, he shifted to the study and he was staying there and that’s the best we could do,” she says.