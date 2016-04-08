Gudi Padwa Special: Cook up a Storm With This Puran Poli Recipe

7. Mix refined flour, wheat flour, and 2 tablespoons of oil and make soft dough by adding water.

8. Knead well to make it soft.

9. Make small lemon size ball of this dough and roll each ball into round flat disc. The dough should be smooth and soft. Cover and keep it aside for 15-20 minutes.

10. Place it on a flat surface, place puran mixture inside it and cover it on all sides to make a round ball. Flatten it with your palm.