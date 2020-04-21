Grammy Award Winning Musician Ricky Kej To Perform on Earth Day

Despite the lockdown, here’s something to look forward to on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day - Grammy award winning musician and environmentalist, Ricky Kej, World Health Organization (WHO) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) are organising a one-of-its-kind ‘Digital Concert – Ricky Kej LIVE at One Page Spotlight’ on 22 April, to bring everyone together as one global community, and help spread the message of kindness, sacrifice and hope.

Supported by the Earth Day Network, UNCCD, UNICEF India, UNESCO, MGEIP, One Page Spotlight and 44 musicians (including 5 Grammy award winners), the call will be made to ‘Shine Your Light’ for a safe, resilient and sustainable world for all.

The 60-minute performance by Ricky Kej and the World Ensemble hopes to inspire humanity to create a world where it is possible to live in harmony with each other and nature.

What more can you expect on this special concert and how exactly can you be a part of this amazing event? Watch our video chat with Ricky Kej to find out.