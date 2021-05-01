Govt Trying to Silence Critics: Vinod Kapri on ‘Restricted’ Tweet 

"Instead of silencing those critical of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi must focus on addressing the COVID-19 crisis," opined filmmaker Vinod Kapri, whose tweet questioning the government's handling of the second wave was among several others restricted by Twitter. According to reports, over 50 tweets were restricted for Indian users after the micro-blogging website received a complaint from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Referring to his tweet, that has now been restricted, Kapri said that in February 2017, Prime Minister Modi was addressing a political rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, when he said that if villages can make space for burial grounds, then crematoriums should be built as well.