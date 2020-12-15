Google Trends 2020: What India Searched For

Meanwhile, stuck in a lockdown and without too much help around, there was also a surge in the search for recipes; "How to make paneer" and "How to make Dalgona Coffee" were among the most searched "Hows" on Google.

Whereas, in the "What" section, "What is coronavirus" topped the list, for obvious reasons, but at the second place was, "What is Binod". Remember Binod? The random troll that became an internet sensation, inspiring memes and brands alike? Told you, this year has been weird!