Gandhigiri vs Bhaigiri: What Will You Pick?

(This video was first published on 30 September 2017. It is being republished from The Quint’s archive to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.)

On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, we find out how well people know the man who led India to freedom.



Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal

Camera: Sanjoy Deb

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Producer: Divya Talwar