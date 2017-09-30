ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Gandhigiri vs Bhaigiri: What Will You Pick?

Is Gandhigiri relevant today? 

(This video was first published on 30 September 2017. It is being republished from The Quint’s archive to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.)

On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, we find out how well people know the man who led India to freedom.

Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar

Published: 
