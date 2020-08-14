We Are Incomplete, Can Never Be Whole Again: Wife of Galwan Martyr

According to his wife he planned to take a leave and come home but it got cancelled because of coronavirus. He was very upset that the leave was cancelled and it was uncertain when he would get a leave next. It had been seven months since he was last at home. He called on 6 June and they spoke for 2 minutes. He asked his wife how she was doing, to which she replied saying she’s fine and enquired why he hadn’t called regularly. He said he couldn't help it as calls are not easy to make because of the network.

“In the army, there is a rule to not share any information over phone call. Whatever I asked, he didn't tell me. Even when he was ascending he didn't tell me. He only said that 'my unit is moving'.”