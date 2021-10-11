Famous Nursery Rhymes Rewritten To Teach Kids About Sexual Abuse

Keeping all the data and researches aside, it is no news that almost every second child in India has faced sexual abuse before the age of 18.

Simble is an advertising professional and her intention with this book is to open conversations between parents and their children. To break the wall of discomfort so that children gain confidence to speak about such issues.

Common English rhymes such as Mary Had A Little Lamb are tweaked to Mary Had A Little Friend and the poem tackles the issue of bullying, Jack and Jill is tweaked to Jolly Jack and Jill, which teaches about consent. Similarly, words of many other popular rhymes are changed and presented in a format that is understandable to both kids and adults.

All the eight poems in the book are beautifully illustrated by Akshita Yadav, a creative illustrator.

For those aged 6 to 12, Appropriate Rhymes for Inappropriate Times would definitely be a wonderful collection to any kid's bookshelf. As it helps change the narrative surrounding child sexual abuse and is a perfect conversation-starter.

