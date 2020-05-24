On 6 April came a video on YouTube which, in a way, gave a whole new spin to how videos and films are made. '#Family' is a home made short film. It was made during the lockdown.The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar & Diljit Dosanjh.Prasoon Pandey, who heads Corcoise Films, directed the film. The idea was to come up with a message that is positive, which can instil in people the confidence that they can stay connected even during the lockdown by following all the rules.The real talking point was the fact that Pandey conceptualised the whole thing and remotely directed his superstar actors. And, for the first time, the stars shot the whole film themselves on their smartphones, without any cameraperson.Everything from the sound design and editing was also done with professionals who were working from home.Here’s How Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan Shot Ads in Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.