After Bhojpuri & Kannada, Listen to Tamil Version of Hum Dekhenge

After Bhojpuri & Kannada, Listen to Tamil Version of Hum Dekhenge

Videos
The Quint

Set to Desh Raga, which is Kedara Gaula in Carnatic parlance, the song is a direct translation of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's popular nazm, ‘Hum Dekhenge’.

It gained global renown after singer Iqbal Bano performed it at a large public gathering on 13 February 1986, Faiz's birth anniversary.

The song was sung in protest of the ban on the poet by the oppressive Zia-ul-Haq regime. It is said that Bano had to pause several times for the thunderous applause to die down.

The Tamil version of the song was sung by Anjana, and translated by Ponni and Mangai, both of who are authors and theatre professionals.

The song is cut to visuals of the anti-CAA protests across Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

‘Hum Dekhenge’ has now become an anthem of sorts for the anti-CAA protests, with versions going viral in other languages as well, including Bhojpuri and Kannada.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Videos section for more stories.

Videos
The Quint
    Loading...