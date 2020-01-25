After Bhojpuri & Kannada, Listen to Tamil Version of Hum Dekhenge

Set to Desh Raga, which is Kedara Gaula in Carnatic parlance, the song is a direct translation of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's popular nazm, ‘Hum Dekhenge’.

It gained global renown after singer Iqbal Bano performed it at a large public gathering on 13 February 1986, Faiz's birth anniversary.

The song was sung in protest of the ban on the poet by the oppressive Zia-ul-Haq regime. It is said that Bano had to pause several times for the thunderous applause to die down.