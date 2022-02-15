Face-Off | When Supriya Sule Tore Into Tejasvi Surya, Gracefully

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, before the advent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's states were majorly controlled by a few political families and dynasty-based political parties."

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's remarks on dynasty politics and India's economy, while taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'two Indias' jibe, in Lok Sabha, did not go down well with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule.

Hours after Surya said that the 'two Indias' that Gandhi was referring to are – the one under the dynasts and the one after Narendra Modi came to power – Sule schooled him gracefully.