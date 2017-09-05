Chocolate Ganesha: A Treat for the Underprivileged During Visarjan

(This story is from The Quint's archives and has been republished on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.)

Commercial designer turned designer baker, Rintu Rathod has been making eco-friendly Ganesha idols since 2011. She believes in devotion without destruction. Hence, she decided to make Ganpati idols purely with chocolate, using edible colours to decorate the deity. And how does she bid adieu to the elephant god? Watch the video to find out.

Camera: Sanjoy Deb

Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan