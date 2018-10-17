Raavan Insecure Hai: This Dussehra, Fight Misogyny
To all the women who called out their predators!
(This article was first published on 17 October 2018. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Dussehra.)
With the #MeToo movement finally making its mark in India, women have taken it upon themselves to fight the evils of patriarchy and misogyny. This Dussehra, let’s celebrate the shakti of all the survivors who have raised their voice against wrongdoings, and fought back to destroy the evil.
Raavan INSECURE hai, bhaiya
Raavan INSECURE hai
Usko mili hai soochna,
Ab naye Raavanon ka daur hai
Badi mooch se tanta tha woh
Ab chehrey kai aur hain
Raavan INSECURE hai, bhaiya
Ab ki Raavan INSECURE hai
Jabse usne Sita Maa ko bina "consent" uthaaya tha
2500 saal har dussehre, humne gali mohalle jalaaya tha
Mahagyaani tha, jaanta tha, kai chehron mein chupa rahega
Harassment andar andar hoga, baahar bas putla jalega.
Suna hai usne akhbar padhkar ab yeh jaan liya
Kaise ek actor ne "Na Na" ko jabran "Haan" maan liya
Kaise rasookh waley bade Phantom bane firte rahe
Kaise chalte, fisalte haath, aabroo pe girte rahey
Kaise harr ghar daftar mein dabi ek kahani hai
Kahin pe haathon ki karkoot hai, kahin bas mooh zubaani hai
Par iss baar har Durga pe ek Maa kaali savaar hai.
Rakshas ka sanhar karne #MeToo ka hathiyaar hai
Ram ka nahi, darr iska hai...
ki Sita ne chhod diya karna ignore hai.
Raavan INSECURE hai, bhaiya
Raavan INSECURE hai
Script and talent: Abhinav Nagar
Camera: Apurv Rane
Camera assistant: Gautam Sharma
Editor: Ashish Maccune
Producer: Divya Talwar
