Your Festival Guidebook: How to Survive Durga Pujo Like a Boss! 

What do you do when you meet a silly chengra (roadside Romeo) you’d much rather shut up? How do you communicate with your Pujor prem at the para’r pandal (a budding love story at the community pandal)? How do you survive a heartbreaking probashi Pujo – aka, a Pujo away from your beloved home?

Fear not, we’ve got you covered. So, before stepping out into the wonderful madness that is Pujo, take a look at this video to know how to sail through with ease from Shashthi to Dashami!