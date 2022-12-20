Support Our Special Project on Hip-Hop: Gully Gully Mein Shor Hai
The Quint went on a quest to discover hip-hop artists making all the ‘shor’ in the ‘gullies’ of India
Long live the rose that grew from concrete when no one else even care.Tupac Shakur
India’s thriving hip-hop culture is not a well-kept secret anymore, in fact the likes of Divine, Naezy and many others have become household names.
But hip-hop has now well and truly moved beyond Bombay Sattar (70) or the by-lanes of Mumbai; the ‘gullies’ across many Indian towns now boasts of a multitude of hip-hop artistes who are unheard of.
Far away from the spotlight, these humble artistes have been trying to earn a living, manage their family, overcome their personal problems and more, while engaging in breaking, rap, graffiti and MCing, with a dream to become a full-time artiste one day.
The Quint went on a quest to discover these undiscovered talents making all the ‘shor’ in the ‘gullies’ and document their lives, dreams and aspirations. In this three part series, we travel across India to bring you the stories of grit, determination and an undying love for hip-hop.
But projects like these cost quite a bit for research, travel, shooting and post-production. And we are able to execute them because of your support. This time too, we need your support to see this project through. Support us and help us raise money to meet the production cost of the documentary, so that we can tell the stories which matter.
To help us out click on thequint.com/special-projects. It's your way to support independent journalism.
Sound Design: Prateek Lidhoo
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee
Senior Editor: Tridip Mandal
Topics: Documentary hip-hop hip hop india
