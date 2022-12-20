Support Our Special Project on Hip-Hop: Gully Gully Mein Shor Hai

ADVERTISEMENT

The Quint went on a quest to discover hip-hop artists making all the ‘shor’ in the ‘gullies’ of India

Debayan DuttaMuskan Singh
Published
Documentaries
2 min read
Long live the rose that grew from concrete when no one else even care.
Tupac Shakur

India’s thriving hip-hop culture is not a well-kept secret anymore, in fact the likes of Divine, Naezy and many others have become household names. 

But hip-hop has now well and truly moved beyond Bombay Sattar (70) or the by-lanes of Mumbai; the ‘gullies’ across many Indian towns now boasts of a multitude of hip-hop artistes who are unheard of.

B-boy Jin / Vivek Nainwal

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterji / The Quint)

Far away from the spotlight, these humble artistes have been trying to earn a living, manage their family, overcome their personal problems and more, while engaging in breaking, rap, graffiti and MCing, with a dream to become a full-time artiste one day. 

The Quint went on a quest to discover these undiscovered talents making all the ‘shor’ in the ‘gullies’ and document their lives, dreams and aspirations. In this three part series, we travel across India to bring you the stories of grit, determination and an undying love for hip-hop.
Also Read

Hip Hop: Arunachal Ki Gully Gully Mein Shor Hai, Alas! It’s Not Loud Enough

Diksha Singh / B-Girl Cloudy

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

Also Read

Flight to Fame: How B-Boy Star Arif Became ‘Flying Machine’

But projects like these cost quite a bit for research, travel, shooting and post-production. And we are able to execute them because of your support. This time too, we need your support to see this project through. Support us and help us raise money to meet the production cost of the documentary, so that we can tell the stories which matter.

To help us out click on thequint.com/special-projects. It's your way to support independent journalism.

Also Read

Divided by Gullys, United by Hip-Hop: The Story of Two Gully Boys

Sound Design: Prateek Lidhoo

Video Editor: Harpal Rawat

Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee

Senior Editor: Tridip Mandal

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Documentary   hip-hop   hip hop india 

