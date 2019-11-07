Chinmayanand Gets Bail: What Really Happened in Shahjahanpur?

(This video was originally published on 7 November 2019 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives after former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was granted bail by the Allahabad HC.)

The heart of the Chinmayanand rape case controversy, Shahjahanpur, is a small town in Uttar Pradesh, located between Lucknow and Bareilly.

The case grabbed national media’s attention when, on 24 August, a law student studying in Shahjahanpur went missing after she posted a video on Facebook alleging a ‘sant samaj’ leader was threatening to kill her and has ruined many girls’ lives.

She requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help her. The following day, the missing girl’s father accused Swami Chinmayanand of having kidnapped her.