Mukesh Chhabra Remembers His Last Conversation With Sushant 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death shook his fans and the film industry. The last film he shot for was Dil Bechara, the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra who has earned fame as a casting director. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. As Dil Bechara gears up for release on Disney+Hotstar, Mukesh speaks to The Quint about how the experience having his maiden film release is anything but happy.

The filmmaker also reminisced about the happy times on the sets of Dil Bechara, shot in Jamshedpur.