Of Nightmares and Dreams: Children Deal with Aftermath of Delhi Riots 2020

On hot summer evenings, 13-year-old Mohd. Anas' father Jamaluddin would bring him Pepsi, and in the winter, tiny packets of peanuts. Of the many things he misses about his father – who was killed on 27 February 2020 in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar – one thing that stands out is a sense of security that enveloped him.

"Now I don't have these things. How can I when there is a dearth of money at home?" he asks. Losing his father also meant loss of education as he was the sole breadwinner. "For two years, my education suffered because my mother said that there was hardly any money for sustenance," said Anas.

A similar story played out at Rakhi Singh's residence in Brijpuri, whose father was one of the 53 people killed in the riot in 2020. Her father Prem Singh was a rickshaw-puller, and his body was found in an open drain in northeast Delhi's Kardampuri. "He had stepped out to buy milk on 24 February 2020 but never returned home," said the deceased's wife Sunita Singh.

After spending a sleepless night, Sunita ran from pillar to post looking for her husband, only to return home empty-handed. "I left my four hungry daughters at home in order to look for my husband. I was so stressed that I lost my way," she said.

Sunita works as a domestic help, and tries her best to support her children. "On many days, I am unable to even fund a glass of milk for them," said Sunita. COVID-19 worsened things at home and Rakhi fell off the grid as there was no smartphone at home.

Despite not being able to access online education, Rakhi wrote all school exams, for which she was prepped by a tutor arranged by her mother.

A student at a Delhi government school, she has now resumed regular offline classes.