God’s Own Kitchen: Delhi Gurudwara Feeds Farmers Picketing in Cold

On a cold November evening, Bikramjeet Singh moves from one big, bubbling container to another at one of Delhi’s iconic gurudwaras. Clothed in a rather light sweatshirt, the thirty year old could certainly seek some warmth in the flames leaping out of the many ovens at the kitchen.

But what provides real comfort to this sevak are the many flames of compassion that the city’s Majnu Ka Tila gurudwara has lit, to feed farmers arriving at a nearby ground from Punjab. When asked about what the feeling is like, Singh says that it’s akin to serving one’s ‘parents and children.’