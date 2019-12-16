‘Threats Won’t Stop Me’: Dalit Man Thrashed For Selling Biryani

“Not going to stop out of fear. I will continue to sell (vegetarian) biryani only. That’s how I feed my children,” said 35-year-old Lokesh Jatav, who was allegedly thrashed, abused and threatened by three men, belonging to privileged castes, in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida area.

They had an objection to him selling vegetarian biryani “despite being a Dalit.”