Wrath of COVID? In Haryana’s Mundhal, Over 60 Die in 20 Days  

“I am going to take pills for my mother,” says five-year-old Sonu, as he walks through the deserted lanes of Mundhal Kalan in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. But the first grade student is not the only one perplexed with his mother's sudden bout of fever.

Panchayat leaders in the village say that almost every home in Mundhal has at least one person suffering from fever and cough, while around 60 people have died after displaying similar symptoms in the last 20 days.