Watch: Cosplayers at Comic Con Delhi Reveal Their Real Selves

Comic Con came to the national capital over the weekend. The three-day pop-culture fest saw people from different walks of life gather at the ample exhibition grounds of the National Small Industries Corporation from Friday, 20 December, through Sunday.

There were stalls lined with pop-culture merchandise, limited editions figurines, comic exhibitions and other curiosities. But the cosplayers, dressed-up in their painstakingly elaborate getups, interacting with people and posing for photographs, were the lifeblood of this event.

The Quint caught up with some of these cosplayers, who lifted the colourful styrofoam curtains of their costumes and told us about their real lives.