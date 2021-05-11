COVID Insurance: Are Home Hospitalisation, Tests & CTs Covered? 

This is also called domiciliary treatment. This kicks in when hospitalisation is required, but no bed is available, which is a very real-world scenario right now. Almost in every city we are seeing that no beds are available. In all of these scenarios, domiciliary treatment kicks in. It needs at least three days of treatment at home and it has to be a formal treatment. There has to be a line of treatment with somebody monitoring it, creating a file. But, again, it is treated like hospitalisation. So, all the expenses of treatment at home like the cost of a doctor or nurse visiting from time to time, the cost of equipment, the cost of oxygen medicines, all of that gets covered exactly how hospitalisation gets covered.