Row Over ‘800’: Why is TN Fuming Over Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic?

‘Thank you and goodbye!’

That's what actor Vijay Sethupathi said, as he pulled out of the biopic titled '800', based on the life of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

Ever since the actor took to Twitter to announce the launch of the biopic on 8 October, the internet went into a frenzy and #ShameonVijaySethupathi started trending as the Tamil community raised several objections to the film.