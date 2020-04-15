GharSe: Confined But Not Compromised, The Quint Works From Home

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, we at The Quint took the decision to shift to a 100 percent ‘work-from-home’ mode. Starting 24 March, our operations began from home.

Our readers and audience members may not have noticed or realised that there’s any change in the kind and variety of content we are putting out. It’s still a mix of text articles, expert opinions, fact-checks, sleekly produced videos, podcasts, and citizen journalist reports. Nothing seems to have changed.

In fact, our team of health editors and reporters at ‘Fit’ are putting in extra effort to put out content around the coronavirus pandemic. Armed with the correct information, they are putting out stories that help you stay safe.

But all of this is happening without setting foot in office. We have shifted all our technical infrastructure, audio-video production facilities and editorial manpower to our homes.

We are all working from our individual remote locations but that doesn’t stop us from collaborating and working as a team.

In this crisis, we have seen a silver lining, the blueprint for the future.