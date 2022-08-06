Coming Soon | Inside The 'Ash' Fields of Nagpur: Debt, Disease, and Development
In our two-part series we document the impact of two thermal power plants on people's lives and livelihoods.
What happens when toxic ash discharged from a thermal power plant makes its way to the crops you grow, the air you breathe, and the water you drink?
In July 2022, when parts of Maharashtra witnessed intense rainfall, the problem in villages on the outskirts of Nagpur was two-fold — the water that flooded these villages was laced with ash discharged from the Koradi thermal power plant. This happened after the embankment wall of an ash pond, which contained approximately 2.5 crore metric ton of ash slurry, collapsed.
While on the surface, it might seem like an unfortunate isolated case, residents claim that such incidents are commonplace.
The Quint, in a two-part series, documents how two thermal power plants, set up by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company nearly four decades ago, continue to impact the lives of thousands of people living under their shadow.
